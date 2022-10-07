Happy Friday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day. These clouds are ahead of a cold front moving in this morning. This cold front will bring passing showers throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. A breezy northwest wind behind the cold front will usher in cooler air and the potential for lake-effect stray showers into tonight. Saturday and Sunday are breezy and mostly sunny.
A weak front moves in Monday increasing cloud cover a little and bringing that slight chance for a shower. We also see a warming trend heading into next week. Tuesday is a mostly sunny and dry day. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front. There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday but the better chance arrives Thursday with the actual front.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PASSING SHOWERS. BREEZY
HIGH: 57 LOW: 38
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 37
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 39
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 56 LOW: 40
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 60 LOW: 43
WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER
HIGH: 64 LOW: 50
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 61 LOW: 44
