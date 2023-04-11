TODAY:

Quiet weather continues today with just some passing mid and high-level clouds. Our warming trend also continues with temperatures well above average today. Due to the recent dry weather, warm conditions, and a breezy day in store for us, there is an elevated wildfire risk today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, some high clouds linger and we stay mild.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine is with us again on Wednesday and the warming trend continues with highs reaching even more above average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry and quiet for the end of the week with temperatures feeling summer-like. As we go into the weekend, shower chances return. We are a little cooler but closer to average for the start of next week with a slight chance for showers.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram