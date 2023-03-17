TODAY:

Gloomy and dreary today with widespread rain starting our day. This widespread rain tapers off to scattered rain showers throughout the day with a brief downpour remaining possible. Mild temperatures continue today as well. All of this rain is from a cold front moving into the area and it moves through this evening.

TONIGHT:

Behind the cold front, winds increase and we get cooler. Stray showers remain overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Breezy over the weekend and this will be in favor of lake-effect snow showers on Saturday. Accumulation from these snow showers will be light. We dry out by Sunday but stay mostly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We warm up going into next week with sunshine returning. Dry weather holds through midweek and we remain above average temperature wise. Our next round of showers arrives on Thursday as our next weather-maker enters the region.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter