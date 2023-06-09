TODAY:

It is a foggy start to the day but the fog will lift throughout the morning. We will still have a hazy sky with some wildfire smoke lingering throughout the day. The smoke lessens today and air quality improves. Air Quality Alerts continue for all of the area today due to the air quality still be unhealthy for those that are sensitive to poor air quality. Aside from that, scattered showers develop, especially for this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers linger overnight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

A stray shower remains possible on Saturday and we are mostly cloudy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunday will be mainly dry before widespread rain moves in for Sunday night and into Monday. Some heavier pockets of rainfall are possible during this time frame. Stray showers are possible for Tuesday before shower chances increase on Wednesday and Thursday!

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

