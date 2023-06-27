TODAY:

Clouds will be broken throughout the day. Chances for showers will start to move in during the late morning, with chances for storms entering in the afternoon and evening. We will be a bit cooler today, with highs in the upper seventies.

TONIGHT:

Chances for showers and storms continue into midnight. Then chances start to dwindle. It will cool off to the upper fifties to near sixty overnight.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will continue into midweek on Wednesday but will be more isolated. It will be cool with highs in the lower eighties. More warmth and dry conditions move in on Thursday. Only a slight chance remains. But then showers and storms return on Friday and last throughout the weekend.

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79