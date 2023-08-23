TODAY:

Building cloud cover this morning with some stray showers. Isolated showers continue to pass through the area this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers become more widespread and some isolated thunderstorms are possible.

TOMORROW:

Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday with temperatures also remaining below average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Lingering showers and thunderstorms continue into Friday. The active weather from Wednesday night into Friday is all from a slow moving area of low pressure. We continue to stay active into Saturday with showers and thunderstorms moving through. This will be due to a cold front. Behind the cold front, we are cooler and mainly dry Sunday. Broken cloud cover lingers Monday but we are dry. Showers and thunderstorms start to pop-up again going into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM PASSING SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

