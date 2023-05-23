TODAY:

Sunshine returning for our Tuesday as we are mostly sunny throughout the day. A stalled front across the area acts as a focal point for stray showers this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and are mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of some scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening. Once again, an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are sunny for the end of the week with dry air in place. Clouds start to increase for the weekend and shower chances return for Sunday and Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram