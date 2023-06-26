Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms possible for the afternoon and evening. What threats will be involved with these severe storms? Details below:

TODAY:

Showers will start to move in for your morning. As we get into the afternoon, winds will start to pick up and chances for some storms will filter in as well. Strong to severe storms will be possible with threats of damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. It will be warm today with highs in the low to mid eighties.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will be with us before midnight. After that, we shift to all rain. We will remain on the cloudy side overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid sixties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Shower and storm chances continue into Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper seventies to near eighty. We cool off even more to the mid seventies on Wednesday. Showers and storms persist into Thursday. Showers remain on Friday as temperatures return to the lower eighties. Showers and storms move in again for Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60