TODAY:

Today temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80. Showers and storms have already picked up for some areas, and chances for severe storms increase by the afternoon. Showers will be widespread into the late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we dip into the low 60s and upper 50s, showers start to dry out by evening and we are mostly just cloudy in overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We dry up for the weekend, with only a small chance for isolated showers tomorrow and clouds increasing on Sunday. Sunday night could see showers as rain picks back up overnight into Monday. A chance for severe weather is present during the day on Monday into the evening. Showers linger for Tuesday before we start to dry out by Wednesday.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW : 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 78 LOW : 60

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 63

