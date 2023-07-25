TODAY:

The fog will start to lift later in the morning. Clouds will increase to mostly cloudy by the start of the afternoon. Then chances for showers and storms will move in for the mid to late afternoon and into the evening. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs today will reach the lower eighties.

TONIGHT:

Shower and storm chances will continue until around midnight. After that, clouds will decrease and we will dry out. Temperatures will drop into the upper sixties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Heat will swell into the region for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will reach the mid eighties on Wednesday making it hot, hazy, and humid from smoke again. Shower and storm chances return on Thursday. Then we reach near ninety on Friday as we dry out again.

WEEKEND:

Shower and storm chances return on Saturday to start off the weekend. Temperatures drop off a bit to the upper seventies. We dry up again on Sunday to end the weekend, but we get a lot cooler, with in the low to mid seventies.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 68

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HAZY, AND HUMID

HIGH: 86 LOW : 67

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW : 70

FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74