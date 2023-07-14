TODAY:

Clouds linger this morning and throughout the day. This will give us more of a mix of sun and clouds day. During the afternoon and evening, an isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mainly dry and partly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

We stay active into the weekend. On Saturday, we are mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms during the late evening and into the overnight. Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds day with isolated showers and thunderstorms for the late day hours. Both days an isolated strong to severe storm is possible for the area with the main threats being heavy rain and strong winds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Monday, we are mainly dry and mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms are quick to return for the afternoon and evening of Tuesday. On Wednesday, we dry out and see sunshine return. This is once again short-lived as showers and thunderstorms move in Thursday.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram