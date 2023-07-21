TODAY:
We see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms then develop for the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we turn mostly clear and dry out.
THIS WEEKEND:
Sunshine is in store for us this weekend as an area of high pressure is in control. Both days this weekend look dry with seasonable temperatures.
NEXT WEEK:
Showers and thunderstorms start the new week but will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. We are also warming up next week with humidity on the rise. By midweek, we start to dry out and sunshine returns to the area.
Have a great day!
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 59
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 57
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 81 LOW: 60
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 62
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 63
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 84 LOW: 65
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 85 LOW: 70
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram