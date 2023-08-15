TODAY:

Showers are lingering this morning but will become more isolated throughout the morning. Scattered showers return for the afternoon and thunderstorms develop. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty winds.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers linger. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Stray showers continue on Wednesday with leftover moisture from today’s system.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Thursday, we are mostly sunny and mainly dry. This is short-lived. Showers move in late Thursday and into Thursday night. The chance for showers continues for Friday. Sunshine is with us for the weekend as we are dry and quiet both days. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW : 62

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 76 LOW : 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW : 63

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

