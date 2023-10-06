TODAY:

It is a cloudy day across the area with isolated showers this morning. Showers become more widespread this afternoon into tonight with some isolated thunderstorms developing.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers remain widespread with isolated thunderstorms possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Over the weekend, we see scattered showers continue. Winds also increase as gusts reach as high as 30 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Isolated showers linger into the start of next week. We are also noticeably cooler. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we dry out but remain mostly cloudy. Our next weather system enters the area on Thursday bringing the chance for showers.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

