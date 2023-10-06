TODAY:
It is a cloudy day across the area with isolated showers this morning. Showers become more widespread this afternoon into tonight with some isolated thunderstorms developing.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, showers remain widespread with isolated thunderstorms possible.
THIS WEEKEND:
Over the weekend, we see scattered showers continue. Winds also increase as gusts reach as high as 30 mph.
NEXT WEEK:
Isolated showers linger into the start of next week. We are also noticeably cooler. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we dry out but remain mostly cloudy. Our next weather system enters the area on Thursday bringing the chance for showers.
Have an amazing day!
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 55
SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 59 LOW: 44
SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 53 LOW: 40
MONDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 52 LOW: 40
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 40
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 57 LOW: 43
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 59 LOW: 48
