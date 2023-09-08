TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day yet again but will lift by mid-morning. Today, we are mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing again for this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Isolated showers may linger for some.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures decrease this weekend and are closer to average. Showers and thunderstorms continue on and off for both days this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

The active weather pattern continues into next week. For the beginning and middle of the week, showers and thunderstorms continue. Temperatures are close to average into next week as well.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

