TODAY:

Scattered showers this morning will be the theme of the day for our Wednesday. We hold onto the clouds otherwise. Temperatures are once again on the cooler side with highs today about 15 degrees below average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, the showers become a bit more isolated.

TOMORROW:

Isolated showers continue through Thursday but we also see the start of a warming trend.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The warming trend takes us into the end of the week and into the weekend. We see some stray showers on Friday but clouds decrease by Friday night. Sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday. Next week starts off with mostly sunny conditions on Monday. Clouds start to increase on Tuesday as the chance for showers returns.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram