TODAY:

It is another gloomy day across the area as clouds hold and we see lingering showers. The showers today will not be as widespread as what we saw over the weekend and they will generally be light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy and isolated showers continue to move through the area.

TOMORROW:

By Tuesday, we are mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures also slowly start to increase.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds remain stubborn into the end of the week with limited peeks of sunshine. Temperatures also continue to increase with highs getting closer to average by the weekend. The upcoming weekend is looking nice as we are mostly sunny and stay dry.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

