Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – More showers are on the way. When do we dry out? Details below

TODAY:

Showers are starting our day but will move out throughout the morning. By mid-morning, the area of low pressure we have been dealing with is moving out. Clouds hold throughout the day but we do see a dry period. Winds do increase behind our area of low pressure and this will favor lake-effect showers in the evening. Temperatures today will reach near average.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect showers continue overnight and are in the form of snow showers. Lows tonight are below average and this helps the precipitation type be snow for those showers.

TOMORROW:

More lake-effect showers are in the forecast for Thursday and will generally be in the form of snow showers. The lake-effect showers come to end by Friday. General accumulation will stay light across the area but some accumulation is expected in Steuben county. Temperatures are also back to being below average for Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We get colder into the end of the week and into the weekend as highs and lows are well below average. Friday just has the slight chance for showers due to some lingering activity but most look to stay dry. Saturday is a completely dry day with broken cloud cover. Lake-effect snow showers are quick to return for Sunday. Sunshine makes a comeback on Monday and Tuesday which are also dry days. Temperatures slowly increase for the start of next week but are still expected to be below average.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter