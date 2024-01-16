TODAY:

We start the day with light snow showers that will drop a light coating across the region. Snow showers slow down and transition into a few stray flurries by this afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures top off in the mid-20s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are back in the low tens and wind chill will leave many of us feeling like we are at or below 0 degrees. Dry conditions return under partly cloudy skies with high pressure returning for Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We remain dry through Wednesday, but lake effect may build in more cloud cover for the afternoon. The next chance for snow showers returns Thursday with several weak disturbances through Friday.

TUESDAY: CHANCE AM SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 19 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter