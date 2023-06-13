TODAY:
Decreasing clouds this morning will allow for a mostly sunny day. The clouds are quick to return for the late afternoon and evening. This is ahead of some showers tonight.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing.
TOMORROW:
More showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, especially during the afternoon.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Showers and thunderstorm potential continues for Thursday. Our unsettled pattern holds into Friday. Saturday looks to be a mainly dry day before shower chances return for Sunday and Monday!
Have an amazing day!
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 55
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 65 LOW: 53
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 72 LOW: 52
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS
HIGH: 67 LOW: 52
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 71 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 57
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 49