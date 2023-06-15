TODAY:

Clouds decrease this morning giving way to some sunshine for our Thursday. A stray shower does look to linger throughout the day. By the late afternoon and evening, clouds build in and showers develop ahead of a cold front tonight.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are the case tonight as a cold front moves through.

TOMORROW:

Our active weather pattern continues for Friday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

REST OF THE WEEK:

For the weekend, we are trending quieter. Some stray showers and thunderstorms look possible on Saturday but Sunday is a dry day. This dry weather does not stick around for long. Stray showers return for Monday but the better opportunity for more widespread showers is Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram