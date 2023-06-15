TODAY:
Clouds decrease this morning giving way to some sunshine for our Thursday. A stray shower does look to linger throughout the day. By the late afternoon and evening, clouds build in and showers develop ahead of a cold front tonight.
TONIGHT:
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are the case tonight as a cold front moves through.
TOMORROW:
Our active weather pattern continues for Friday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
REST OF THE WEEK:
For the weekend, we are trending quieter. Some stray showers and thunderstorms look possible on Saturday but Sunday is a dry day. This dry weather does not stick around for long. Stray showers return for Monday but the better opportunity for more widespread showers is Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great day!
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 57
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 67 LOW: 56
SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS/STORM
HIGH: 68 LOW: 53
SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 56
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 59
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 72 LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 53
