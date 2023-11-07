TODAY:

We start this morning off mainly dry, but later this morning into early afternoon holds a chance for spotty showers ahead of an approaching cold front. Also ahead of this front is warmer air, allowing us to start the day in mild temperatures and reach our high in the upper 50s and low 60s earlier in the day.

TONIGHT:

Winds shift to NW flow this evening which could allow for lake enhancement with the expected showers, but most are staying dry tonight. Colder air filters in behind the front dropping our temperatures into the 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We have a chance for showers each day into the weekend. We start our Wednesday off cold and dry, but the next low-pressure system brings widespread showers and chances for a wintry mix by the evening. Slightly milder conditions are ahead to end the work week, and showers linger into Thursday. Chances for lake effect showers pick back up for Friday and Saturday.

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS TO CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE RAIN TO WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 44

Have a wonderful day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram