TODAY:

It is a dreary start to the day with showers lingering. Throughout the day, we stay mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy with stray showers lingering.

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front enters the region on Saturday which results in showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny and mainly dry.

NEXT WEEK:

The dry weather is short-lived with showers returning Monday and continuing into Wednesday. Temperatures going into next week look below average as well. Sunshine returns for Thursday as it is a quiet end to the weekend.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

