TODAY:
Widespread dense fog is causing reduced visibility this morning but will improve by mid to late morning. Clouds then build throughout the day with showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon into tonight.
TONIGHT:
Showers and thunderstorms become widespread overnight. Localized heavier pockets of rainfall are possible tonight with any thunderstorms.
TOMORROW:
In the morning, showers linger. We dry out throughout the day with decreasing clouds.
REST OF THE WEEK:
By the end of the week, we see sunshine return for both Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, we see some passing clouds and it may be a bit of a breezy day due to hurricane Lee being to the east of our area. Overall, there is little concern for impacts in our area. The next round of showers then arrives for Monday.
Have a great day!
TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 60
WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 62 LOW: 50
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 47
FRIDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 49
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 51
SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 53
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 52
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram