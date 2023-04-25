TODAY:

It is quite the foggy start to the day. This patchy dense fog starts to lift throughout the morning. Clouds will build in throughout the morning ahead of some stray showers this afternoon. Temperatures continue to remain below average today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, scattered showers develop and move through the area.

TOMORROW:

Scattered showers continue midweek and temperatures remain below average.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We get a break from the shower activity on Thursday with sunshine returning. This is short-lived. By Friday, we start to enter this unsettled pattern. The chance for showers begins Friday and increases through the weekend. Showers hold for the start of next week with temperatures a little closer to average.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 46

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram