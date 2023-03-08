TODAY:
Winds stay breezy today and are in favor of lake-effect. Gusts today could reach as high as 25 mph. Colder air filters in today, so there is little change in temperature. Lake-effect clouds with us today and stray snow showers and flurries move through.
TONIGHT:
Our lake-effect set-up continues into tonight but the winds do start to decrease.
TOMORROW:
Dry weather returns for Thursday and we stay cloudy.
REST OF THE WEEK:
The next weather system to watch is Friday late day into Saturday morning. It starts off as a rain/snow mix around dinner time on Friday and transitions to all snow into Friday night. Lingering showers for Saturday morning. Accumulating snow looks likely Friday into Saturday. We dry out by Saturday. Another system brings rain and snow to the area on Monday with showers lingering into Tuesday.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 29 LOW: 23
THURSDAY: CLOUDY
HIGH: 31 LOW: 21
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW
HIGH: 36 LOW: 25
SATURDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 32 LOW: 17
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 23
MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW
HIGH: 36 LOW: 25
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 33 LOW: 19
