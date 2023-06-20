TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day with showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we will dry out and still stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

We are mainly dry on Wednesday with broken cloud cover, so we do see some sunshine.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the end of the week and into the weekend, showers and thunderstorms develop. This is as multiple areas of low pressure move through the region and keeps our weather pattern active. The unsettled weather pattern holds for the start of next week.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

