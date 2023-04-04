TODAY:

It is a mostly cloudy start to the day. There is a cold front stalled to the north of our area and will keep clouds over the Southern Tier while the Northern Tier will see breaks in cloud cover. Some stray showers are possible today but will be light.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers linger overnight and remain light. We also remain mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is an active weather day and our best potential at rain this week. Our first round of showers and thunderstorms moves through in the late morning and early afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives by the late evening and into the overnight. This is with a cold front. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe with the main threat being damaging winds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers linger into Thursday. By Friday and through the weekend, we see plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures remain above average into the weekend as well. Clouds start to increase for the start of next week with a slight chance for showers.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

