TODAY:

Lingering snow showers this morning leftover from last night’s system. We get a break in the activity through this morning before we see winds turn in favor of lake-effect. Winds will be strong out of the northwest with gusts as high as 30-40 mph and this will help usher in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be stray to isolated and light.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, winds stay strong out of the northwest and this keeps the stray lake-effect snow showers going.

TOMORROW:

More rounds of stray snow showers on Wednesday with cloudy conditions. We also stay breezy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry weather returns on Thursday but it is short-lived. Our next system is moving in late day on Friday and into Saturday. This will bring rain and snow to the area. By Sunday, we dry out before another disturbance passes through the area on Monday bringing the chance for showers.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: LINGERING RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

