TODAY:
A hazy sky with some passing clouds are starting our day. We will be mostly sunny today with a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm being possible. Most look to stay dry today.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly clear and stay dry.
TOMORROW:
Sunshine continues for the middle of the week. We are also cooler.
REST OF THE WEEK:
The chance for showers increases for the end of the week as scattered showers develop for Thursday and Friday. We dry out on Saturday but showers are quick to return for Sunday and Monday.
Have an amazing day!
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM
HIGH: 70 LOW: 44
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 47
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 63 LOW: 46
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS
HIGH: 66 LOW: 48
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 73 LOW: 53
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 57
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 75 LOW: 53
