TODAY:
Warming up again today with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today reach about 15 degrees above average.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we are mostly clear and staying dry. Mild temperatures also continue.
TOMORROW:
For Thursday, we hold onto plenty of sunshine and temperatures remain 15 degrees above average.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Temperatures stay above average into the weekend with clouds filtering in Friday. Throughout the next seven days, the best chance for showers is Saturday with even an isolated thunderstorm being possible. We are mainly dry Sunday and sunshine returns for the start of next week.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 83 LOW: 51
THURSDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 85 LOW: 58
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 88 LOW: 59
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/T-STORMS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 51
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 74 LOW: 51
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 53
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 67 LOW: 46
