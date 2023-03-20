TODAY:

Dry and quiet weather is in store for us today as we see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Clouds start to filter in going into tonight. We turn partly cloudy but remain dry.

TOMORROW:

We see more of a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday but dry weather holds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By the middle of the week, we turn cloudy. Some late day passing showers are possible on Wednesday. More scattered showers arrive for Thursday and Friday as multiple areas of low pressure move through. Showers start our weekend but we dry out by Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

