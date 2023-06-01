TODAY:

The quiet weather pattern continues today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures 15 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

High clouds increase tonight but we still stay dry and see mild temperatures.

TOMORROW:

Another day with above average temperatures for Friday and clouds start to increase. A stray shower is possible during the late afternoon and early evening. The better potential for showers arrives for Friday night.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Shower chances increase for Saturday as a cold front moves through bringing showers and thunderstorm potential during the late day hours. A stray shower lingers into Sunday with temperatures on the cooler side. We stay close to average with our temperatures into the beginning and middle of next week. Shower chances are also with us on Monday and Tuesday due to an area of low pressure off the East Coast ushering in moisture.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

