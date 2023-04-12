TODAY:

We will see temperatures close to 80 degrees today and winds from the W 5-15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Since we have low relative humidity, warm conditions, and strong W Winds, there is an elevated wildfire risk today for both the Northern and Southern Tier. We will see decreasing clouds mid-morning with sunshine today.

TONIGHT:

Clear conditions overnight with a low temperature in the mid to upper 50’s. The winds will be from the SW 5-15 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Above-average temperatures and sunshine continue for Thursday and Friday; we have the chance to set some record-high temperatures on those days. Saturday clouds build and chances of rain move in late. We have the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday with temperatures dropping at the start of next week.