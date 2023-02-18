TODAY:

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Be sure to bundle up a bit because temperatures are still on the cooler side. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover is on the rise overnight as high pressure moves out. No chances of rain or snow are likely. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Staying cloudy as a warm front lifts moisture off the Great Lakes. The moisture condenses into widespread cloud cover across multiple regions. Upper-level disturbances by the warm front are not strong enough for a chance of rain showers, so conditions remain dry throughout the day. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Cloud cover decreases slightly overnight. Lows in the mid 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

The workweek begins with a chance of rain showers due to a cold front bringing stronger upper-level disturbances from the Great Lakes. Some lake effect snow is possible for the higher elevations. Rain and snow continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reach the low to mid 40’s in the middle of the week. Rain showers are likely on Thursday as temperatures reach near 50 degrees. Average conditions return on Friday after a cold front moves out of the region.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

