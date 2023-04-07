TODAY:

It is a mostly clear start to the day and this sets the stage for a mostly sunny day. We are a little bit cooler today as well with temperatures slightly below average. Winds will be a bit breezy today out of the northwest which keeps that cooler air in place. Due to the breezy and dry conditions, there is an elevated fire risk for part of the area this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are on the colder side and remain mostly clear.

THIS WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for this weekend with a big area of high pressure in control. Temperatures gradually increase through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Our area of high pressure does not really move much into next week which keeps us dry and quiet. Plenty of sunshine on Monday with just some passing high clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are still mostly sunny by Thursday. Temperatures turn mild next week.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

