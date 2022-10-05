Happy Wednesday! Clouds on the decrease this morning but some showers are still lingering for part of Bradford county. We dry out throughout the day and turn mostly sunny. Temperatures are also mild today and tomorrow. High-level clouds filter in overnight but we generally stay mostly clear. Dry weather for most on Thursday with clouds on the increase. An isolated shower is possible in the late evening hours of Thursday.

Our next best opportunity for showers arrives Friday morning with a cold front moving through. These scattered showers continue into the afternoon on Friday. Breezy conditions take us into the weekend but we are dry and cooler. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday!

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

