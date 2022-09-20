Happy Tuesday! Quiet weather is starting our day. In general, it will be a quiet weather day with an area of high pressure in control. This results in mostly sunny conditions. However, a breezy northwest wind brings the possibility for a stray shower early this afternoon. Most look to stay dry. Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Some patchy fog looks to develop late overnight and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday sees broken cloud cover but dry for most of the day. This changes Wednesday night.

A strong cold front enters the area Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms look to develop along the strong cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. Another cold front moves in during the day Thursday which reinforces the cooler air but also brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This cooler air is felt for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Dry weather starts our weekend but an area of low pressure moves in for Sunday and Monday. This brings the chance for showers both days and mostly cloudy conditions.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSS. BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

