TODAY:

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs reach the low 40’s across the Binghamton area, but temperatures will feel more like the 30’s because of breezy conditions. Wind speeds over 15 mph today with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Staying dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds are also a bit calmer. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A dry and sunny start to Monday. Temperatures are a bit lower, which is a result of Sunday’s high wind speeds. High temperatures only reach the low 30’s. Binghamton’s next active weather pattern begins Monday evening. Snow showers and a wintry mix is likely, and the timing of the wintry mix depends on how warm the storm becomes prior to its arrival. If the storm is strong and warm enough, a wintry mix could likely happen earlier. Snow and ice accumulations may reach 1 to 3 inches across the region after Monday night. Overnight lows are in the mid 20’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow and rain on Tuesday morning. The storm weakens by Tuesday afternoon as the low pressure system associated with storm moves out of the area. Drying out midweek with temperatures above normal. A chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday and Friday, followed by light snow showers Saturday morning and temperatures returning to near average.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS AND BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: LATE-DAY SNOW AND SLEET, THEN SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, DRY OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE MORNING

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

