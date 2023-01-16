TODAY:

Cloud cover dissipates in the late morning hours as high pressure gains control of the area. This is followed by abundant sunshine and dry, comfortable weather by lunchtime. Highs reach close to 40 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover builds up overnight, which keeps temperatures above average. A slight chance of light precipitation, mainly in the form of a wintry mix. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of a wintry mix in the morning along with a low pressure system. This shifts to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures jump from the 30’s to the 40’s. Rainfall remains light and isolated due to the weakness of the low. Overnight, isolated rain showers continue. Mainly cloudy otherwise. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Cloudy skies and a chance of snow showers on Wednesday with low pressure still lingering nearby. A chance of light rain and freezing rain on Thursday. Snow showers could hold out Friday morning and move out with the low pressure system during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and dry on Saturday, but rain and showers have a chance to return on Sunday.

MONDAY: SUNSHINE, DRY AND COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX, THEN RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: LOW CLOUDS, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: LIGHT RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE MORNING, BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

