TODAY:
As we move throughout the morning some may see a few stray flurries, but most are just dry and cloudy. Clouds stick around all day and temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Tonight, we remain cloudy and dry. Temperatures dive down into the mid to low 20s. Upper-level ridging builds into our region, keeping us quiet into the morning.
REST OF THE WEEK:
We’ll finally begin to see clouds break apart heading into Tuesday. Most will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and temperatures are back in the low 40s. Dry conditions last through the midweek before snow chances return with a cold front early Thursday.
NEW YEARS DAY: STRAY AM FLURRY
HIGH: 34 LOW: 24
TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN
HIGH: 37 LOW: 28
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 37 LOW: 27
THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES
HIGH: 30 LOW: 19
FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN
HIGH: 31 LOW: 24
SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 35 LOW: 26
SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 32
Have a MARVELOUS Monday!
Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter