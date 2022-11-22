TODAY:

An area of high pressure is in control today which allows for the quiet weather pattern to continue. Clouds decrease today and we see mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures also reach close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are near average and we are mostly clear. Dry weather remains as well.

TOMORROW:

High pressure holds on for another day on Wednesday which keeps us mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures start to reach above average by midweek.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The above average temperatures hold into the end of the week. High pressure moves out on Thanksgiving and clouds start to increase. These clouds are ahead of an area of low pressure moves in for Friday and brings some showers in the afternoon and evening. Dry weather returns for Saturday with broken cloud cover as a quick moving area of high pressure moves through. A stronger area of low pressure moves in for Sunday and brings rain to the area during the day. We dry out going into Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter