TODAY:

Cloudy conditions today with rain showers moving through this morning. A cold front is moving through this morning which will drop our temperatures throughout the day. We are the warmest we are going to be today this morning. Behind the cold front, we see a lake-effect set-up with stray and isolated lake-effect snow showers. Winds get breezy out of the northwest as well.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect snow showers linger early overnight and then clouds decrease tonight as we dry out. Lows tonight are close to average.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for Saturday and then clouds filter in Sunday. A stray shower is possible on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week is looking unsettled as multiple areas of low pressure move through. Scattered showers on Monday with more rounds of showers Tuesday. More showers move in late Wednesday and into part of Thursday. Temperatures remain above average into next week.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. AM SCT’D SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 23

