TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day. We stay mainly cloudy today with a weak disturbance moving through. It brings isolated showers late morning and into the early afternoon. Generally, these showers will be rain showers but some wet snowflakes may mix in at higher elevations.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, another disturbance moves through. It brings scattered rain showers to the area and keeps us mostly cloudy overnight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold for Thursday but dry weather returns.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our next system to watch is Friday into Saturday. Winter weather is expected during this time. Steady snow moves in Friday afternoon. As of right now, we look to transition to a wintry mix going into Friday evening and early overnight. Warmer air continues to filter in and a transition to just rain is possible overnight and into Saturday. There is some uncertainty on how long we stay as each precipitation type as the track of the system and temperatures will play an important role. Rain and snow showers linger into Saturday. Accumulating snow is looking likely. Dry weather returns for Sunday and Monday. Shower chances return as we go into Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

