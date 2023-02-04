TODAY:

Very chilly this morning. Temperatures are starting off below zero for most of the region. Wind chills are in the negative teens. Winds diminish prior to the afternoon hours. This allows broken clouds and slightly warmer conditions later in the day, but it will still be cold. Highs reach the low 20’s with wind chills near 10 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Variable cloud cover and breezy overnight. Wind speeds could reach near 15 mph. Staying dry as high pressure builds up in the region. Lows in the low teens and wind chills in the single digits.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of clouds with windy conditions on Sunday. Wind speeds could reach at least 15 mph by the middle of the afternoon. Warmer air rushes in from the southwest behind a warm front, allowing temperatures to reach the low 40’s. Overnight, staying mostly cloudy and mild with lows dropping to the upper 20’s. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds break apart Monday as high pressure briefly affects the area. Cloud cover builds up again on Tuesday ahead of a few showers late in the day. Dry and mild conditions return on Wednesday, but a larger chance of showers returns for both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures reach the low 40’s for much of the week.

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT, VARIABLE CLOUDS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LATE-DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter