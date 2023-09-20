Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer and dry conditions to end the work week. Will we see any rain this week? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the morning. Patchy fog will begin to clear around 9-10am this morning. It will be warmer out there with highs in the mid seventies.

TONIGHT:

It will be on the cooler side tonight with lows in the low to mid forties. More patchy valley fog will be possible. Otherwise skies will be mostly clear.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Skies will be mostly sunny for Thursday. Highs will remain in the mid seventies. Clouds will increase on Friday to mostly cloudy. Highs remain in the low to mid seventies.

WEEKEND:

It will be on the cooler side for Saturday with highs back into the upper sixties. We will warm to the lower seventies on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days with slight chances for a shower.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: FEW MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72