TODAY:

Another quiet weather day today as an area of high pressure moves in. Clouds are starting our day but break apart going into the afternoon and we see some sunshine return. Winds will also be breezy out of the southwest today which helps usher in warmer air and temperature reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight remain above average and we are mostly cloudy but stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Dry weather holds for Thursday with that area of high pressure in control. We also see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures reach even more above average by Thursday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Friday sees temperatures well above average and the clouds return. The weather pattern starts to get a little more unsettled by Friday and into the weekend. Spotty showers for Friday but the bulk of the rain moves in during the evening and overnight of Saturday. The rain tapers off Sunday morning and we dry out throughout the day. Temperatures remain above average into the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 43

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter