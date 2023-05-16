TODAY:

It is a quiet start to the day with some sunshine but clouds do also filter in. Temperatures today increase quickly throughout the day with highs reaching above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly cloudy and some stray showers are possible. Most look to stay dry and any showers we see will be light. These showers are associated with a cold front that lacks a lot of moisture.

TOMORROW:

On Wednesday, we are cooler with temperatures about 15 degrees below average. Sunshine does return though for the middle of the week.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay sunny into Thursday and still see some sunshine on Friday. Temperatures also increase for the end of the week. Clouds build for Friday night ahead of some scattered showers on Saturday. Showers may linger into Sunday but most look to stay dry. Otherwise, we are mostly sunny on Sunday and stay mostly sunny for Monday.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram