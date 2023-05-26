TODAY:

Sunshine returns today. It is a cold start to the day but we warm up to near 70 this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Temperatures drop back down into the 30s.

TOMORROW:

We continue to warm up going into the weekend with above average temperatures returning. Sunshine also takes us into the weekend.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A quiet weather pattern takes us into next week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start to reach 10-15 degrees above average by the middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram