Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Another day full of sunshine but how long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is quite the cold start to the day with temperatures well below average but a change in winds today will allow our temperatures to increase above average. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today once again as an area of high pressure remains in control for another day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we get close to average with our temperatures and we stay mostly clear. Quiet weather continues.

TOMORROW:

One final day of sunshine for Thursday as that area of high pressure moves out. Temperatures continue to be above average for the day and winds hold out of the south.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Changes are in the forecast for Friday. There are two weather-makers that will impact us. The first one is a cold front moving in from the west. Our other weather-maker is the remnants of the tropical system Nicole. Plenty of moisture moves in Friday with the remnants of Nicole and the cold front acts as a lifting mechanism. As a result, widespread rain is expected and it will be heavy at times. Currently, the heaviest of rain looks to be off to the West but heavy rain is still expected for the Twin Tiers. General rain accumulation as of right now looks to be 1-3 inches. Localized higher amounts are possible. All of the rain moves in late morning Friday and goes until late Friday night.

We dry out heading into Saturday and it will be breezy. Now, that cold front will have moved through which means cooler air is filtering into the region. This will lead to cooler temperatures. These cooler temperatures will really be felt by Sunday and as we go into next week. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday with a lake-effect set-up. Dry weather returns for the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, DRYING OUT EARLY, BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

